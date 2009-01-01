As a Facebook user and a member of many different online forums (PWCToday, diyAudio, Pelican Parts, WranglerForum, etc), I am surprised how many people don't get the difference. They see the two different website types as competitors when they are actually fairly complementary. Simply put: Facebook is for social interaction while forums are more for organized content sharing and accumulation. By design the forums accumulate information and their user interfaces make it relatively easy to find what you are looking for even if it was posted years ago. Facebook's user interface is set up for real time communication. Yes there is a search function that can help you find past posts, but there is no index of any kind. If you don't know a question had been asked and answered you are likely to just ask it again. This drives a lot of Facebook users nuts (including me).
For example: Harry Klemm posted some great technical write-ups on carbs and ignition timing. Answered just about any question you could have. He posted them here and on FB. Not a week later someone on FB was asking about flywheel compatibility. A few days later a common carb question popped up.
It is actually human nature to ask someone else for an answer instead of looking it up yourself. It's lazy. Doing research for yourself is something that I was taught in high school (research papers, book reports, etc), and it is surprising how many people want to shift the onus on someone else and how readily people will answer their questions. Unfortunately the knowledge base slips a bit when people give shorter and shorter answers, often skipping the explanation of why a given thing works or doesn't. I try to put a LOT of detail into my forum posts; my build threads read more like 'how-to's instead of just documentaries. Facebook posts are usually relatively short and lack the detailed info required to learn the whys.
In my forum usage I have created a couple of build threads for my boats and contributed to a lot of technical threads where I felt I could give sound answers or ask pertinent questions. On Facebook I am a member of several PWC groups, but the most important one is the "Lanier Pro Riders Association" group because it is how I keep up with the guys that I ride with. I have a couple of really informative forum threads that I have bookmarked that I often paste into Facebook as answers to common questions posted. (The purpose of this post is actually a reply to Facebook users who express the sentiment that Facebook is a replacement for the forums.) I highly recommend this approach to all forum & Facebook users. Redirecting technical question to the forums will also bring new lifeblood to the forums and will ultimately be good for the sport.
Bob