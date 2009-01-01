Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trimming front of hydroturf? 04 SJ #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location Alabama Age 47 Posts 837 Trimming front of hydroturf? 04 SJ Hi all. I'm finally getting around to replacing the mats on my 04 SJ. I've gotten all the old mat/glue off. Its been a while since I did my other stand ups so I had forgotten how much fun that part was. I've searched and all the threads I've found about trimming the mat are talking about the rear part that overhangs the pump. My question is about the front. When I test fit the mats, both the bottom pad and the bottom mat seem to be a bit too long to make the tie down hole at the rear line up without pushing up against the plastic rim of the "helm" where the choke and fuel pet**** are located. My options appear to be either trim the front of both mats a bit or drill out the rivets and remove the "helm". The thickness of both mats seems to preclude wedging them in. Any thoughts are appreciated. 07 FX HO Cruiser

05 Kawasaki SXR - ADA head, Factory pipe, grate, plate, impeller

04 Yamaha SuperJet - R&D plate, intake grate, B-pipe

89 650sx - 44SBN, Westcoast exhaust, intake grate and ride plate, still with a pink stripe

03 Premier Grand Majestic 250 PTX - 225 Honda OB

02 MasterCraft X30 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules