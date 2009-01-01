Hi all. I'm finally getting around to replacing the mats on my 04 SJ. I've gotten all the old mat/glue off. Its been a while since I did my other stand ups so I had forgotten how much fun that part was. I've searched and all the threads I've found about trimming the mat are talking about the rear part that overhangs the pump. My question is about the front. When I test fit the mats, both the bottom pad and the bottom mat seem to be a bit too long to make the tie down hole at the rear line up without pushing up against the plastic rim of the "helm" where the choke and fuel pet**** are located. My options appear to be either trim the front of both mats a bit or drill out the rivets and remove the "helm". The thickness of both mats seems to preclude wedging them in. Any thoughts are appreciated.