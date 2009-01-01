|
PWCToday Newbie
Looking for parts for 550sx/750 conversion ski
-650sx exhaust aftermarket or stock, not terribly worried about performance now, want to get it built before the ice melts!
-X2 driveshaft
-Finger throttle possibly??
-650sx throttle cable
Think thats it? Looked at a few build threads, gonna dive in and do pump swap etc etc.
Shipped to 54022 PayPal ready. Thanks!
