Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for parts for 550sx/750 conversion ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location wisconsin Age 26 Posts 9 Looking for parts for 550sx/750 conversion ski -650sx exhaust aftermarket or stock, not terribly worried about performance now, want to get it built before the ice melts!



-X2 driveshaft



-Finger throttle possibly??



-650sx throttle cable



Think thats it? Looked at a few build threads, gonna dive in and do pump swap etc etc.



Shipped to 54022 PayPal ready. Thanks!

