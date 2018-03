Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Slt 750 advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Ontario Posts 9 Blog Entries 1 Slt 750 advice I just picked up a slt 750 with a wiseco 780 big bore kit soleus impleller ss wear ring guy spent way to much on this thing and sold it with 4 hrs on the fresh engine for next to nothing. His loss I guess

anyway my question is has anyone ever put an electric fuel pump on one of these. I know there’s issues with the stock pump starving a cyclinder ending badly

ive seen the upgrade pump just wondered why a low pressure electric won't fit the bill just as well

