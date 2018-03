Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cant get pump back in wave blaster #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Michigan Age 49 Posts 6 Cant get pump back in wave blaster I replaced a broken pump shoe on a 96 wave blaster 1 and put a new seal on my pump and now I can't get the dowel pins to line back up. Is there a trick to putting the pump back into place? I do not have the mid shaft in would that help if it was in the hull? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

