(650 parts) TS electronics, skat 9/17, Jetlyne 16.5, TS HULL PART OUT, 650 pump, ect
Parted out a 91 TS, motor and kill switch sold! Open to offers on hull parts you may want. Ride plate and grate stock.
Stock pump with cone, smooth bearings. $80 plus shipping
jetlyne 16.5 impeller $85 plus shipping -has a few scratches and a couple small dings. Nothing major.
skat 9/17 in bad shape. Someone did a little rework but not so sure how it will run. I never ran this, but would recommend it sent off to get worked on. $40 plus shipping.
full set of TS electronics with box $100 plus shipping.
Coffmans 650 water box sx/x2 $60 plus shipping. Parts are Located in South Lake!D25CC4E8-C24F-4156-8AE7-C789A25868C8.jpeg0D442231-66D7-4886-84BE-ACA0B081946D.jpeg9BA1257D-CA4F-4563-9703-9617F2A4CDBE.jpeg3DAC118F-33F1-4CDA-BD1C-E1950BE0EC85.jpeg1BF3D598-43D2-4D0C-B7F7-7805C2F095EE.jpeg5C9610F7-9DCF-4B76-B6D6-7FD105A6AEB9.jpeg
