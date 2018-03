Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking To Buy Kawi JS or Superjet In Chicago #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2012 Location Illinois Posts 55 Looking To Buy Kawi JS or Superjet In Chicago Located in the chicago IL area looking for a standup ski to rip on this summer with my friends. Either a Kawi JS300 JS440 or JS550 (SX also fine) or superjet would be best. With this being said looking for skis that run and are priced $1k and under. PM me if you have something that you're looking to sell. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2009 Location Florida Posts 14,970 Re: Looking To Buy Kawi JS or Superjet In Chicago I used to live up there until relocating to FL, I still have a couple standup contacts in the southern area that ride the Kankakee, they are not members here so i'll put a feeler out and send you a PM if anybody responds. The problem with normal is that it just keeps getting worse...



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,736 Re: Looking To Buy Kawi JS or Superjet In Chicago Pm sent

