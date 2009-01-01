|
Mohammad Burbayea sets new Guinness World Record
http://news.kuwaittimes.net/website/mohammad-burbayea-sets-new-guinness-world-record/
Red Bull athlete and water sports extraordinaire, Mohammad Burbayea, has set a new Guinness World Record for the highest number of IJSBA World Championship wins by a male. In the span of ten years, between 2007 and 2017, Burbayea was able to achieve an impressive 21 championships by the International Jet Sports Boating Association, all before the age of thirty. The International Jet Sports Boating Association is the official governing body for personal watercraft competitive racing, fostering fair competition by formulating and promoting uniform rules and safety standards. On March 21, the Guinness World Records celebrated Burbayeas renowned feat in Kuwait by awarding him with the official title as the Guinness World Record holder, with fans and media in attendance. Burbayea received his Guinness Certificate from Ahmad Jamal Jaber.
Speakers at the event included Deputy Minister of Youth, Sheikha Al Zain Al-Sabah, Deputy Ministry of Affairs, Mahmoud Al Dosari, Lieutenant Fahad Al Fahad, General Manager of the Public Authority of Sport, Dr. Hamoud Al Shimmari, Public Relations Manager of Al Hamra Tower, Abdullah Al Mansour and, last but not least, the guest of the honor, Mohammad Burbayea.
Beaming with pride, Burbayea expressed how his journey does not end here, My ambition is fixated on being the best constantly and to continue to develop myself and achieve distinction. Since I was six years old, it has been my dream to top the podium.
Today I have achieved something that was beyond my dreams and that is holding a Guinness World Record and earning a sense of pride for my country. I dedicate this achievement to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, my family and all the people who supported my professional career.
Burbayeas journey began at the young age of five years old, where he was introduced to a jet ski through weekend getaways with his family at their chalet. Professionally, he started entering local competitions when he was 16 years old, and has since then grown into a global competitor and household name. His advice to all young hopefuls is to develop a hobby and passion into a profession.
Burbayea is the first Jet Ski racer in Kuwait and he aims to elevate the level of competition in the country. Part of his motivation is to raise Kuwaits flag at global championships, as well as gain interest within Kuwait in the sport. Whether it is championships on a regional or global level, bringing worldwide recognition to his home country is what makes him the proudest of his achievements.
