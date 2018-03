Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Anyone make stock 550sx graphics? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Oregon Age 27 Posts 31 Anyone make stock 550sx graphics? Does anyone on the market remake the stock 550sx graphics? Particularly the 93-95 color scheme. Mine got trashed and would love to spruce them up and make it look new again! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Gardnerville, NV Age 27 Posts 42 Re: Anyone make stock 550sx graphics? Check this link...



https://www.ebay.com/itm/kawasaki-55...5anEgJ&vxp=mtr Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) 2strokesmoke, Riverrat650sx Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules