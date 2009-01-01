Thread: Yamaha Parts

|
1. ATP EPIC HX3 with programming cable and software $350.00 shipped
2. Cold Fusion internal fuel fill $145.00 shipped.
3. Wetracer billet FX1 front hood latch (new) $55.00 shipped
4. ADA dry pipe mounting bracket $30.00 shipped
5. K&N flame arrestors - part no. 59-2042RK (new) $110.00 shipped/pair.
6. Thrust Innovations aftermarket carb OEM airbox adaptors (no flame arrestor screens) $160.00 shipped
7. JAZ 3 gallon fuel cell (new) $80.00 shipped
8. Yamaha 144mm reduction nozzles: 61X (new), 62T (new), 62T (84.0mm), & 62T (86.5mm)
$100.00 shipped each.
9. Yamaha 144mm pump housing (new) $100.00 shipped.
10. TNT programmable water injection (new) $250.00 shipped
11. Racepak Hot Tach III (new) $400.00 shipped
12. Protec superjet ride plate $90.00 shipped.
13. R&D superjet intake grate $100.00 shipped.
14. Solas YB-SV-A JetPro 144mm pump housing (new) $150.00 shipped.
15. Boyesen 61X Pro Series reeds (Pro-34) $60.00 shipped
16. Boyesen 61X Power reeds (025) $50.00 shipped
17. PSI Performance 6M6 exhaust manifold $100.00 shipped
18. Pair of Factory Pipe 90 degree silver 3/8” bypass fittings $20.00 shipped.
Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.
EPIC HX3.JPGCold Fusion Internal Fill.jpegFX1 Billet Hood Latch.jpegADA Dry Pipe Mounting Bracket.jpegK&N Flame Arrestors.jpegThrust Flame Arrestors.jpegJAZ Fuel Cell.jpegReduction Nozzles.jpegReduction Nozzles 2.jpegOEM 144mm Pump.jpegSolas Pump 3.jpegTNT Water Injection.jpegRacepak.jpegProtec Ride plate 2.jpegProtec Ride plate1.jpegR&D Intake Grate 1.jpegR&D Intake Grate 2.jpegSolas Pump 1.jpegSolas Pump 2.jpegBoyesen Reeds.jpeg.
