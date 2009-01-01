pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Yamaha Parts

  1. Today, 09:23 AM #1
    xXx Octane xXx
    xXx Octane xXx is online now
    Top Dog xXx Octane xXx's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2003
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,996

    Yamaha Parts

    1. ATP EPIC HX3 with programming cable and software $350.00 shipped
    2. Cold Fusion internal fuel fill $145.00 shipped.
    3. Wetracer billet FX1 front hood latch (new) $55.00 shipped
    4. ADA dry pipe mounting bracket $30.00 shipped
    5. K&N flame arrestors - part no. 59-2042RK (new) $110.00 shipped/pair.
    6. Thrust Innovations aftermarket carb OEM airbox adaptors (no flame arrestor screens) $160.00 shipped
    7. JAZ 3 gallon fuel cell (new) $80.00 shipped
    8. Yamaha 144mm reduction nozzles: 61X (new), 62T (new), 62T (84.0mm), & 62T (86.5mm)
    $100.00 shipped each.
    9. Yamaha 144mm pump housing (new) $100.00 shipped.
    10. TNT programmable water injection (new) $250.00 shipped
    11. Racepak Hot Tach III (new) $400.00 shipped
    12. Protec superjet ride plate $90.00 shipped.
    13. R&D superjet intake grate $100.00 shipped.
    14. Solas YB-SV-A JetPro 144mm pump housing (new) $150.00 shipped.
    15. Boyesen 61X Pro Series reeds (Pro-34) $60.00 shipped
    16. Boyesen 61X Power reeds (025) $50.00 shipped
    17. PSI Performance 6M6 exhaust manifold $100.00 shipped
    18. Pair of Factory Pipe 90 degree silver 3/8” bypass fittings $20.00 shipped.


    Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.

    EPIC HX3.JPGCold Fusion Internal Fill.jpegFX1 Billet Hood Latch.jpegADA Dry Pipe Mounting Bracket.jpegK&N Flame Arrestors.jpegThrust Flame Arrestors.jpegJAZ Fuel Cell.jpegReduction Nozzles.jpegReduction Nozzles 2.jpegOEM 144mm Pump.jpegSolas Pump 3.jpegTNT Water Injection.jpegRacepak.jpegProtec Ride plate 2.jpegProtec Ride plate1.jpegR&D Intake Grate 1.jpegR&D Intake Grate 2.jpegSolas Pump 1.jpegSolas Pump 2.jpegBoyesen Reeds.jpeg.
    Last edited by xXx Octane xXx; Today at 09:30 AM.
    Eric.

    SUR # 31

    http://www.true-performance.net/
    http://www.phpski.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:24 AM #2
    xXx Octane xXx
    xXx Octane xXx is online now
    Top Dog xXx Octane xXx's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2003
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,996

    Re: Yamaha Parts

    PSI Manifold 3.jpegPSI Manifold 2.jpegPSI Manifold 1.jpegBypass Fittings.jpeg
    Eric.

    SUR # 31

    http://www.true-performance.net/
    http://www.phpski.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:30 PM #3
    xXx Octane xXx
    xXx Octane xXx is online now
    Top Dog xXx Octane xXx's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2003
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,996

    Re: Yamaha Parts

    Hot Tach III - SOLD!
    Eric.

    SUR # 31

    http://www.true-performance.net/
    http://www.phpski.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 