  1. Today, 07:39 AM #1
    covebound
    covebound is offline
    PWCToday Regular covebound's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Brigantine, NJ
    Posts
    142

    Kawasaki SC Sport Cruiser "Super Chicken" PJS deep scoop grate

    I have a brand new, never used PJS scoop grate for our beloved Super Chicken. $100 shipped, US only.


    image.jpgimage.jpg
  2. Today, 07:57 AM #2
    greenwhite1
    greenwhite1 is online now
    PWCToday Guru greenwhite1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Mid-Michigan
    Posts
    379

    Re: Kawasaki SC Sport Cruiser "Super Chicken" PJS deep scoop grate

    Quote Originally Posted by covebound View Post
    I have a brand new, never used PJS scoop grate for our beloved Super Chicken. $100 shipped, US only.


    image.jpgimage.jpg
    Sorry to inform you that isn't a scoop but nice clean old stock part.

  3. Today, 08:34 AM #3
    Mr Noisy
    Mr Noisy is offline
    I dream skis Mr Noisy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Cheshire, United Kingdom
    Age
    30
    Posts
    669

    Re: Kawasaki SC Sport Cruiser "Super Chicken" PJS deep scoop grate

    it is a scoop

    it is not a top loader
  4. Today, 09:22 AM #4
    greenwhite1
    greenwhite1 is online now
    PWCToday Guru greenwhite1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Mid-Michigan
    Posts
    379

    Re: Kawasaki SC Sport Cruiser "Super Chicken" PJS deep scoop grate

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Noisy View Post
    it is a scoop

    it is not a top loader
    Oh crap you guys are totally right, my bad.

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 