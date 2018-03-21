pxctoday

  Today, 12:39 AM
    driftmaster
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Superjet Stuff, WPP Kraze 46 Black, BB 61x Cases, Pole

    New pole, bar cover, turn plate and pad $320 shiped.

    WPP intake and blackjack 46 just rebuilt with new shaft and butterfly $515 shipped.
    61x BB 94mm cases cleared for 5mm stroke $150. Just add bb cylinder with head and ur ready. Best running setup I've ran with the above carb setup.

    Stock 62t/61x out of a 05 superjet less than 50 hours tt. New seals and rings summer before last, 5 hours run time. Bpipe mod chamber and mani, ada head 180 psi, msd enhancer, Zero wheel, and ebox. Water box and needed hoses. Tuned and drop in ready to go $2500. Will deliver with in 400 miles of little rock Arkansas.
