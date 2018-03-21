Superjet Stuff, WPP Kraze 46 Black, BB 61x Cases, Pole
New pole, bar cover, turn plate and pad $320 shiped.
WPP intake and blackjack 46 just rebuilt with new shaft and butterfly $515 shipped.
61x BB 94mm cases cleared for 5mm stroke $150. Just add bb cylinder with head and ur ready. Best running setup I've ran with the above carb setup.
Stock 62t/61x out of a 05 superjet less than 50 hours tt. New seals and rings summer before last, 5 hours run time. Bpipe mod chamber and mani, ada head 180 psi, msd enhancer, Zero wheel, and ebox. Water box and needed hoses. Tuned and drop in ready to go $2500. Will deliver with in 400 miles of little rock Arkansas.