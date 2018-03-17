Thread: 2005 sxr 1100

|
2005 sxr 1100
2005 sxr 1100 new build , new motor , magnum pump , sato drop nozzle with inner outer rings , judge exhaust , dasa intake , delta reeds , new 46 carbs , custom e box , stock electrics, much more etc, $800020180317_152041.jpg20180317_152213.jpg20180317_152213.jpg20180317_152200.jpg
