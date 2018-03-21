750 small pin cylinder kit. Block has been bored, honed, chamfered, fresh coat of paint. top has been surfaced. Kit includes cylinder, pistons, bearings, clips, pins,rings and gasket set. Price without core exchange is $375 + $25 shipping. Price with core is $325.00 + $25 shipping. Core must not have any cracks, broken sleeves or stripped threads. Thanks.IMG_20180321_205434.jpgIMG_20180321_205533.jpgIMG_20180321_205403.jpg