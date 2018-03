Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Skat Track 750sx 9/17 Impeller, Maybe??? Help #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 585 Skat Track 750sx 9/17 Impeller, Maybe??? Help I purchased this a while ago and am trying to find out if this is what the box says it is.



It's obviously a variable pitch impeller for a 750sx but there are no identifying stamps on it.



It does seem to be from old stock.



Did Skat ever NOT stamp their impellers?



IMG_20180321_202830809.jpg



IMG_20180321_202810669.jpg



IMG_20180321_202751035.jpg



IMG_20180321_202732127.jpg



IMG_20180321_202714451.jpg



Any help would be appreciated. Thanks Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 09:49 PM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location The Region, Indiana Age 33 Posts 1,347 Re: Skat Track 750sx 9/17 Impeller, Maybe??? Help Looks like a stock impeller to me. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,789 Re: Skat Track 750sx 9/17 Impeller, Maybe??? Help Agreed, OEM Kawasaki impeller. Probably 9/17 from a sxi or sxi pro.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) scottw090 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules