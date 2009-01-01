Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: vforce3 sxr 2 stroke advice #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location Gardnerville nevada Age 43 Posts 1,123 vforce3 sxr 2 stroke advice 15216794412841441528890.jpg

looking for advice on vforce3 reeds stuffers for my built SXR 800. 130 120A OR nothing? see pic. always ran stock reeds before with reed spacers. also kit didn't come with hardware if it's recommended I ditch the spacers. I've heard mixed.



I have a dry pipe,tdr box,temp sensor jumper ads girdled head 26cc drop comes with tbm limited base gasket jetting is 155 mains 80 pilot 2.0 needle and seat silver spring and TBM charging flywheel . prox air filters with stock 40s and stock intake manifold.

I am a r15216801645071907952651.jpgun 15216801645071907952651.jpgheavy rider and mostly ride at 4500' elevation. 2006 SXR

I would run the smallest one that doesnt cause any port restriction.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

thanks. seems to be the consensus. appreciated

