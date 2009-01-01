|
|
-
Resident Guru
vforce3 sxr 2 stroke advice
15216794412841441528890.jpg
looking for advice on vforce3 reeds stuffers for my built SXR 800. 130 120A OR nothing? see pic. always ran stock reeds before with reed spacers. also kit didn't come with hardware if it's recommended I ditch the spacers. I've heard mixed.
I have a dry pipe,tdr box,temp sensor jumper ads girdled head 26cc drop comes with tbm limited base gasket jetting is 155 mains 80 pilot 2.0 needle and seat silver spring and TBM charging flywheel . prox air filters with stock 40s and stock intake manifold.
I am a r15216801645071907952651.jpgun 15216801645071907952651.jpgheavy rider and mostly ride at 4500' elevation.
-
Top Dog
Re: vforce3 sxr 2 stroke advice
I would run the smallest one that doesnt cause any port restriction.
-
Resident Guru
Re: vforce3 sxr 2 stroke advice
thanks. seems to be the consensus. appreciated
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- bossten1
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules