  1. Today, 08:58 PM #1
    bossten1
    vforce3 sxr 2 stroke advice

    15216794412841441528890.jpg
    looking for advice on vforce3 reeds stuffers for my built SXR 800. 130 120A OR nothing? see pic. always ran stock reeds before with reed spacers. also kit didn't come with hardware if it's recommended I ditch the spacers. I've heard mixed.

    I have a dry pipe,tdr box,temp sensor jumper ads girdled head 26cc drop comes with tbm limited base gasket jetting is 155 mains 80 pilot 2.0 needle and seat silver spring and TBM charging flywheel . prox air filters with stock 40s and stock intake manifold.
    I am a r15216801645071907952651.jpgun 15216801645071907952651.jpgheavy rider and mostly ride at 4500' elevation.
    2006 SXR
    87 550
  2. Today, 10:41 PM #2
    bandit88
    Re: vforce3 sxr 2 stroke advice

    I would run the smallest one that doesnt cause any port restriction.
  3. Today, 10:58 PM #3
    bossten1
    Re: vforce3 sxr 2 stroke advice

    thanks. seems to be the consensus. appreciated
