Problem with 98 GTX 951 Carbed. I need some help with this one. Today I took the '98 GTX, with a new top end and carb rebuilds, out for a little water time. Starts, runs, accelerated fine. Issue is, up to 43 - 4400 rpm, she cruises just great. If you try to go above 43-4400 rpm, it rockets right to 5900 rpm. There is no middle ground between 4400 and 5900. The speed goes up to ~45-50mph as well, so not prop slippage or cavitation. Max rpm is about 6880 at about 55+ mph. Altitude is 4400 ft. There are no other issues with the ski. I checked the rave caps and they are screwed all the way down, as designed. I pinched the vacuum line to the raves, with a hemostat, and there was no change. Everything is all good except not being able to drive at a normal "cruise" range.

Any ideas?

Re: Problem with 98 GTX 951 Carbed. Get some fresh plugs and do a plug chop. Then post the pictures of the plugs. Sounds like you may have a lean condition. If your unsure of how to do one, do a search of plug chop. Basically the color of the plugs will vary with mixture changes. White or gray is indicates a lean condition. Toast is better(some say best). brown is where you want to be. Another way to see if your lean, is to watch rpm if your Wot. If rpm drop gradually it usually is associated with a lean condition.

