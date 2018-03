Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 rxtx gauge removal? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Pass Christian, MS Age 42 Posts 125 2010 rxtx gauge removal? Has anyone done a gauge removal on the 2010-17 style gauge? I know on the 2002-05 it took 30 seconds to remove; the 2006-09 was a pita and broke bezel every time. Any tips on this style. THanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

