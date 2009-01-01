Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR 800 Mat Recommendation #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 465 SXR 800 Mat Recommendation Hello all,



Just purchased an '06 SXR 800 with the stock mat which needs to be replaced.



I'm considering HydroTurf with the 1" kick tail or the Jettrim setup. Looks like with the Jettrim you can order the rear kicker of ergo kickers separately and they also offer an under mat option.



I've used HydroTurf in the past on other stand ups with great results. My experience has been that no under mat needed is with their kits.



Have never used Jettrim products but have heard good things. Anyone use their kick options on an 800 SXR? Do you need to order a separate under mat for the JT bottom mat for it to have some cushion?



Looking for advice on what guys like on the 800 SXR before I start ordering stuff.



And thoughts on the 3M self adhesive option vs using red wildwood out of the can? Does the 3M hold up as well?



I put a Jettrim set with rail caps and love it. the mats came with an under mat and kicker. I used wildwood to glue it down and some superglue for the corners that needed to be tacked down. they've held up fine so far and I haven't had to re-glue anything. Id recommend Jettrim

