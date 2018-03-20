pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:31 PM
    pinittowinit
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2012
    Location
    Southern Maryland
    Posts
    1,148

    looking for sxr spacer plates

    Just like the title says I'm looking for the spacer plates for the SXR carbs, please see the picture below for what I'm talking about, cash in hand. Part #13270
    call or text
    Thanks Kenny, 443 758 5033
    Jet mate
  Yesterday, 10:38 PM
    josh977
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    421

    Re: looking for sxr spacer plates

    Just like the title says I'm looking for the spacer plates for the SXR carbs, please see the picture below for what I'm talking about, cash in hand. Part #13270
    call or text
    Thanks Kenny, 443 758 5033
    New ones are $15 each on Partzilla

    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
