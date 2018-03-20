|
looking for sxr spacer plates
Just like the title says I'm looking for the spacer plates for the SXR carbs, please see the picture below for what I'm talking about, cash in hand. Part #13270
call or text
Thanks Kenny, 443 758 5033
Re: looking for sxr spacer plates
New ones are $15 each on Partzilla
