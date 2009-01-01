|
|
-
Manifold surface temperature switch
Working on installing a new exhaust manifold on my 05 F12x, And removed the manifold surface temperature switch from the old one. Seeing what looks like the cavity is packed with a white grease around the sensor. Can anyone tell me what that stuff is? I am assuming I will need some when installing the sensor in to the new manifold.
Thanks,
Kevins
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules