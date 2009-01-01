Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Manifold surface temperature switch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Lanexa, VA Age 44 Posts 11 Manifold surface temperature switch Working on installing a new exhaust manifold on my 05 F12x, And removed the manifold surface temperature switch from the old one. Seeing what looks like the cavity is packed with a white grease around the sensor. Can anyone tell me what that stuff is? I am assuming I will need some when installing the sensor in to the new manifold.



Thanks,

Kevins Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules