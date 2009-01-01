pxctoday

  Today, 07:44 PM
    Nettleton68
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    San Clemente
    Age
    27
    Posts
    127

    550 Race Partout Lots of A/M stuff

    Parting out a piston port 550. Rats created a nest inside of it and chewed up all the electronics and made a mess out of everything. The bulkhead support and bedplate/cases are kind of gross but I cleaned them up the best I could. Everything else is in pretty good condition. Engine appears to be in great shape. Ported OEM cylinder and matched manifold. Came apart very easily and everything spins freely with no excessive play or corrosion.

    Pretty much all all the aftermarket stuff made for these skis. Prices include shipping and PayPal fees in the lower 48.

    Westcoast head perfect domes and gasket surface but peeling powder coat $140
    Westcoast pipe $140
    Westcoast manifold $120
    Pole lock and beef it kit $120
    PJS bulkhead support $120
    Skat Trak Impeller 440 unmarked pitch $70
    ****inson Design rideplate $80
    westcoast intake grate $40
    mariner waterbox $85
    nose brace $40
    pole spring $20
    pole spring plate $20
    Ebox(think coil is good and cleans up nice but was left exposed to rats and all the small wires have been chewed on) $??? Make offer

    Im not sure about selling the following nor what to put a price at so make an offer on the following if youre interested and Ill think about it.

    Mariner?? Dual scoop hood
    Complete working total loss ignition in great shape
    billet quick steer plate and sub plate
    westcoast blue billet couplers
    extrude/honed and set back 440 pump
  Today, 08:17 PM
    hendo14
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Newaygo, MI
    Age
    23
    Posts
    854

    Re: 550 Race Partout Lots of A/M stuff

    PM sent
    85 JS550- New build comimg soon

    Big thanks to Chris Newmiller and Newmiller machine for the excellent work! I highly reccomend Newmiller machine!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
