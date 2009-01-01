Parting out a piston port 550. Rats created a nest inside of it and chewed up all the electronics and made a mess out of everything. The bulkhead support and bedplate/cases are kind of gross but I cleaned them up the best I could. Everything else is in pretty good condition. Engine appears to be in great shape. Ported OEM cylinder and matched manifold. Came apart very easily and everything spins freely with no excessive play or corrosion.
Pretty much all all the aftermarket stuff made for these skis. Prices include shipping and PayPal fees in the lower 48.
Westcoast head perfect domes and gasket surface but peeling powder coat $140
Westcoast pipe $140
Westcoast manifold $120
Pole lock and beef it kit $120
PJS bulkhead support $120
Skat Trak Impeller 440 unmarked pitch $70
****inson Design rideplate $80
westcoast intake grate $40
mariner waterbox $85
nose brace $40
pole spring $20
pole spring plate $20
Ebox(think coil is good and cleans up nice but was left exposed to rats and all the small wires have been chewed on) $??? Make offer
Im not sure about selling the following nor what to put a price at so make an offer on the following if youre interested and Ill think about it.
Mariner?? Dual scoop hood
Complete working total loss ignition in great shape
billet quick steer plate and sub plate
westcoast blue billet couplers
extrude/honed and set back 440 pump