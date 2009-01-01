Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 Race Partout Lots of A/M stuff #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location San Clemente Age 27 Posts 127 550 Race Partout Lots of A/M stuff Parting out a piston port 550. Rats created a nest inside of it and chewed up all the electronics and made a mess out of everything. The bulkhead support and bedplate/cases are kind of gross but I cleaned them up the best I could. Everything else is in pretty good condition. Engine appears to be in great shape. Ported OEM cylinder and matched manifold. Came apart very easily and everything spins freely with no excessive play or corrosion.



Pretty much all all the aftermarket stuff made for these skis. Prices include shipping and PayPal fees in the lower 48.



Westcoast head perfect domes and gasket surface but peeling powder coat $140

Westcoast pipe $140

Westcoast manifold $120

Pole lock and beef it kit $120

PJS bulkhead support $120

Skat Trak Impeller 440 unmarked pitch $70

****inson Design rideplate $80

westcoast intake grate $40

mariner waterbox $85

nose brace $40

pole spring $20

pole spring plate $20

Ebox(think coil is good and cleans up nice but was left exposed to rats and all the small wires have been chewed on) $??? Make offer



Im not sure about selling the following nor what to put a price at so make an offer on the following if youre interested and Ill think about it.



Mariner?? Dual scoop hood

Complete working total loss ignition in great shape

billet quick steer plate and sub plate

westcoast blue billet couplers

extrude/honed and set back 440 pump Attached Images D482E6EA-9B77-468E-9B75-F3ADC03648BF.jpeg (3.58 MB, 3 views)

D482E6EA-9B77-468E-9B75-F3ADC03648BF.jpeg (3.58 MB, 3 views) 2F67E369-3DF7-4A36-890B-C05BFAFE85AF.jpeg (3.04 MB, 3 views)

2F67E369-3DF7-4A36-890B-C05BFAFE85AF.jpeg (3.04 MB, 3 views) 32F615DD-31B8-4B86-A827-3E49074E0D4E.jpeg (2.46 MB, 3 views)

32F615DD-31B8-4B86-A827-3E49074E0D4E.jpeg (2.46 MB, 3 views) 4DA8AC38-3E52-4130-A57A-7F2C08E1AD88.jpeg (2.32 MB, 3 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 23 Posts 854 Re: 550 Race Partout Lots of A/M stuff PM sent 85 JS550- New build comimg soon



Big thanks to Chris Newmiller and Newmiller machine for the excellent work! I highly reccomend Newmiller machine! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 5 guests) coolpizzadude, tko Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules