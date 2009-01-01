|
Lies class rules in layman's terms?
Hey guys, my little nephew wants to start racing hes like 17.
I thinking of telling him to get him an SXR but i hear a lot of pople are going to the superjets?
Can i go 850 on the Kawasaki? cuz if we can i think the SXR would be best for him, wouldnt it?
My friend tells me i can put a 760 cylinder and a pipe on a superjet?
basicaly im asking what ski should we get him and what are we allowed to do to it?
and if anyone can give a straight forward break down of what i can do to each ski?
