My latest build for your viewing pleasure. Last years buildwas the JS300 to 750 surf machine was a fun experience but left me wanting.Last summer I was invited to ride the Air Blair hull, that day I committed togetting one. Basically showed up at Jeffs house and and rode everything hethrew at me. They all rode well but some, had different purposes. Jeff tweekshis design year to year to accomplish different goals. Jeff said that by theend of the day one of them would feel right. I rode til I was exhausted, theski that just felt right was Jeffs personal ski. It happened to be a fixedsteer that he had built the winter before. I committed a couple weeks later andput a deposit on one to be built in the winter. It was probably the first timesomeone showed up and wanted to measure the engine compartment of his skis.Anyways suffice to say I think the world of Jeffs creations. He will prettymuch build whatever you want, every ski he builds is unique designed to yourpurpose. He knew I intended to surf ride almost exclusively and really beefedup the hull for me. It came in at 91 lb , I wanted 80-90lb. Its not intended tobe or do flat water. It is intended to ride storm surge on lake Huron. I lookedat lots of power plants Jeff pushed hard for me to get a ported 760, which Imay switch to at some point. But for now its got a built seadoo 951. So heres the specs as it sits now (yes itsdone).

Engine: Seadoo 951 bored 90-91mm?( have to check the receipt),Wossner pistons, .70 squish,OEM rebuilt Crank and counter shaft, Mel Miller10mm intake spacers, rinaldi reeds, ADA head with 50cc domes (147psi), WSM ProK intakes, Coffman XPL pipe modded ,Microtouch MD water water injectioncontroller, Rickter racing water box, OEM MPEM reflashed for the pipe, primerkit while retaining the factory choke.

Pump: 155mm Yamaha , SJ driveshaft, Impros (Dave) Skat-TrakSuper Swirl impeller (whatever Dave recommended) ADA billet coupler set. Twodifferent sets of nozzles Straight and +10 degree with trim.

Hull : Air Blair fixed steer fiberglass with some visualblue Kevlar.

Steering : Billet one off from Cali. ?

Trim: My own set up.

The hull has molded in tubbies and some uniquely cut railsthat help the hull hook in the corners, also molded in foot holds front andback. I received the hull about a monthago and have been working some long hours getting it ready. I had to glass inthe front seadoo engine mount and a few other inserts. During the build I askedJeff to put in standard Yamaha SJ mounts that I could work with. From there Imade mount plates to attach the seadoo mounts. Also had him install and secondsteering tube on the other side of the pump tunnel for my trim. The picturesare few but should convey what was going on. The ski sits in the garage rightnow fueled and ready to ride, first start up was yesterday. OMG this thing hastorque. Should be riding soon if temps get above freezing long enough. Morethan happy to give any specific measurements for plates or driveline if youwant.

Before I get to the pics I want to thank a few people thathad input. Jeff Blair, Matt Braley, Mel Miller, Dave (Impros), Jet Maniac, BLrider, JS Nate and a lot of others that gave there ideas and time.