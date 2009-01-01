Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 sxr stock carb settings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location gardnerville Age 35 Posts 33 1100 sxr stock carb settings hi guys i built my sxr1100 last year near end of season and i know i didn't dial in my carbs. just curious if anyone knows how far out they are opening the jets? im at 4600 elevation. just trying to get a general spec to start with as these things are a pain to adjust.

also ive heard harry klemms thoughts on reed spacers and vforce reeds. is there something that makes people think differently about doing this to a tripple? i was thinking of ways to make my ski even faster. i know i can go bigger carbs and a mag pump, any other suggestions? i got a ADA head and everything else is stock, running a tim judge rear waterbox. thanks for any suggestions or thoughts.

