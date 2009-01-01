Picked up a STX 1100 today to fix up and ride. It's dirty and a little faded but looks decent for it's age. Going to try to fix it up to ride when someone else wants to ride with me. I have a zxi 1100 so I'm fairly familiar with the way the motor and all is setup so it should be way to work on. I just got it home and put a new battery in and have encountered the first problem. There's no power. The owner didn't have the orange key so I used my zxi key to turn the power on and the dash doesn't do anything. With the kill switch key in nothing happens and it won't even try to start. Checked the fuses and they are fine although there's some corrosion in the electrical box. Hopefully I'll have a chance tonight to take it out and clean it up. Is there any way to bypass the orange switch until I can get a new one? I figured out that it can be turned by hand and I'd rather have to use the key, and I'm also wondering if it could be part of the problem.