Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: STX 1100 "fixer upper" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Alabama Posts 9 STX 1100 "fixer upper" Picked up a STX 1100 today to fix up and ride. It's dirty and a little faded but looks decent for it's age. Going to try to fix it up to ride when someone else wants to ride with me. I have a zxi 1100 so I'm fairly familiar with the way the motor and all is setup so it should be way to work on. I just got it home and put a new battery in and have encountered the first problem. There's no power. The owner didn't have the orange key so I used my zxi key to turn the power on and the dash doesn't do anything. With the kill switch key in nothing happens and it won't even try to start. Checked the fuses and they are fine although there's some corrosion in the electrical box. Hopefully I'll have a chance tonight to take it out and clean it up. Is there any way to bypass the orange switch until I can get a new one? I figured out that it can be turned by hand and I'd rather have to use the key, and I'm also wondering if it could be part of the problem. Attached Images IMG_4853.JPG (2.92 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Camojake; Today at 12:23 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 30 Posts 122 Re: STX 1100 "fixer upper" Originally Posted by Camojake Originally Posted by Picked up a STX 1100 today to fix up and ride. It's dirty and a little faded but looks decent for it's age. Going to try to fix it up to ride when someone else wants to ride with me. I have a zxi 1100 so I'm fairly familiar with the way the motor and all is setup so it should be way to work on. I just got it home and put a new battery in and have encountered the first problem. There's no power. The owner didn't have the orange key so I used my zxi key to turn the power on and the dash doesn't do anything. With the kill switch key in nothing happens and it won't even try to start. Checked the fuses and they are fine although there's some corrosion in the electrical box. Hopefully I'll have a chance tonight to take it out and clean it up. Is there any way to bypass the orange switch until I can get a new one? I figured out that it can be turned by hand and I'd rather have to use the key, and I'm also wondering if it could be part of the problem.



Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk #3 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Minnesota Age 76 Posts 561 Re: STX 1100 "fixer upper" Could be the orange switch, but probably not. Sure you got the battery polarity right (expensive lesson if it was backwards... or prev owner ever had it backwards). Look for 1 or 2 extra wires... smaller gauge than the power wires. Make sure they are also on the battery at the right terminals. Wiring diagram would help... I'm not sure the STX is the same as the ZXI wiring. Still it looks like a worthwhile project, even if it it needs a few things. OLDGUY sez..... "The older I get, the better I was ! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Alabama Posts 9 Re: STX 1100 "fixer upper" Preciate it! I got it very cheap so I don't mind putting some money in it. The dude had a brand new ski boat and said he never rode the ski and his kids had quit ridin it. I saw two wires that weren't connected to anything in the hull back by the electrical box. I'll check them out more tonight.

