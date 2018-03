Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for 90's Retro Life Vests XL-XXL for project #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 48 Posts 1,660 Looking for 90's Retro Life Vests XL-XXL for project I am looking for 90'S Retro Life Vests XL-XXL ......for a project , Gloves, Sun glasses etc...



If they are neon (not too faded ) and have crazy color combos the crazier the better ...



We are not looking to spend a bunch of $$'s ( donations welcome ) for the budget project , I pay shipping for shizze , but let me know what you have leftover and would like to get rid of.



pls pm me that I can send u my email for pics KELLYHIEKE.ROCKS NEW WEBSITE CHECK IT OUT - FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE



HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



Re: Looking for 90's Retro Life Vests XL-XXL for project https://jetpilot.com/products/tigers...pproved-jp2213

