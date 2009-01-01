pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:43 PM
    Waxhead
    Wax Racing Products front fuel system

    Well its done, they are listed on the site now, You can finally buy them and make you're ski look truly Sano. The wax racing products front fuel delivery system is out there and ready to go. It doesn't matter if you have an awesome ty tank or a std Kawasaki tank you simply fit the larger or smaller o-ring as provided slide the unit in and clamp it down. Jobs done and you're looking smooth when you open the hood to show off your bling. Your also not having to worry about fuel going every where when you want to fill your ski, there is no need to remove all the fuel pick ups with the wax racing system.
    https://www.waxracingproducts.com/pr...nt-fuel-system
    Check out wax racing on facebook for all your billet ski parts your looking for
