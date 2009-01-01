Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: CDK2 rebuild, fuel pump pulse side o ring? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 35 CDK2 rebuild, fuel pump pulse side o ring? Hi All,



Just did a rebuild on my CDK2 for my 650sx and rebuild the pulse side of the pump and noticed that the kit didnt come with the special o ring like the fuel side did, even though another diaphragm and gasket were provided for the rebuild on that side.



I think i have a very small leak probably due to that old o ring any recommendations where i can get a new one? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules