|
|
-
CDK2 rebuild, fuel pump pulse side o ring?
Hi All,
Just did a rebuild on my CDK2 for my 650sx and rebuild the pulse side of the pump and noticed that the kit didnt come with the special o ring like the fuel side did, even though another diaphragm and gasket were provided for the rebuild on that side.
I think i have a very small leak probably due to that old o ring any recommendations where i can get a new one?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules