|
|
-
Kawasaki Zxi 1100 solas 13/19 repitch to a13/20 from impros
This is a solas Concord 13/19 that was repitch to a 13/20 for a more modified ski . I had all Bolton's and 44mm carbs and went 68 mph I love this impeller. And the hole shot was good to 150$shipped
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules