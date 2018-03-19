|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Tell me about this MSD
From my understanding this is the old one thats pretty good and not known to fail.
I have some questions though. Whats it worth? Is it actually reliable like people say vs the newer ones? Is that set screw in the picture used to adjust the timing curve?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Top Dog
Re: Tell me about this MSD
The 701 MSD is known to be a fair bit stronger than the stock CDI. As far as I know, the screw adjusts the rev limiter. The timing curve cannot be changed.
Last edited by bandit88; Today at 06:04 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules