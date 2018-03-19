pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:36 PM #1
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is offline
    PWCToday Guru TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    26
    Posts
    356

    Tell me about this MSD

    From my understanding this is the old one thats pretty good and not known to fail.

    I have some questions though. Whats it worth? Is it actually reliable like people say vs the newer ones? Is that set screw in the picture used to adjust the timing curve?



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:03 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,786

    Re: Tell me about this MSD

    The 701 MSD is known to be a fair bit stronger than the stock CDI. As far as I know, the screw adjusts the rev limiter. The timing curve cannot be changed.
    Last edited by bandit88; Today at 06:04 PM.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 