Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Tell me about this MSD #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 356 Tell me about this MSD From my understanding this is the old one thats pretty good and not known to fail.



I have some questions though. Whats it worth? Is it actually reliable like people say vs the newer ones? Is that set screw in the picture used to adjust the timing curve?







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,786 Re: Tell me about this MSD The 701 MSD is known to be a fair bit stronger than the stock CDI. As far as I know, the screw adjusts the rev limiter. The timing curve cannot be changed. Last edited by bandit88; Today at 06:04 PM .

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

