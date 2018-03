Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FREE 1997 GSX Stripped Hull with Title #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 101 FREE 1997 GSX Stripped Hull with Title I purchased a blown up GXS for parts but I don't want the hull. Title is in hand and signed by previous owner. It is not in real bad shape. All you will have to do is haul it away. I will need a bit more time to get what I want out of it first. It is in Lancaster Co. PA.



