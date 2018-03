Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki MRD Fuel Injection system #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 118 Kawasaki MRD Fuel Injection system I have a MRD fuel injection system that I got in a bundled purchase that I have no use for. I was told it worked in a 550 and the adaptor plate would allow it to mate to a 650. I do not know the condition of it. The pump that goes into the flywheel does turn freely. Make me an offer. Attached Images D6E80444-CACA-4AEA-B48A-75661B45214B.jpeg (2.63 MB, 16 views)

D6E80444-CACA-4AEA-B48A-75661B45214B.jpeg (2.63 MB, 16 views) C77CBDDD-78CF-44D7-BBBF-523F8D5C2F2C.jpeg (2.36 MB, 15 views)

C77CBDDD-78CF-44D7-BBBF-523F8D5C2F2C.jpeg (2.36 MB, 15 views) BEB6B392-95CD-4028-86CB-745DFBB484A9.jpeg (2.31 MB, 15 views)

BEB6B392-95CD-4028-86CB-745DFBB484A9.jpeg (2.31 MB, 15 views) C4C33970-909E-43A2-95C2-701522D0EDC6.jpeg (2.40 MB, 15 views)

#2

PWCToday Regular
Join Date Mar 2005
Location Mooresville
Age 36
Posts 118

Re: Kawasaki MRD Fuel Injection system

I have attached images of the bore size as some have requested.

Attached Images
6B323417-80E4-47ED-81D9-E2D4B3B38133.jpeg (2.34 MB, 5 views)

