looking for 550 parts
Hello
I'm looking for a PJS cylinder head with dome's,
PJS piston for the T3 cylinder,
a PP crankcase with good crankshaft,
a dual intake manifold for the PJS T3 cylinder (750SX)
and a vintage cover to cover the jet ski in good condition.
greetings from Germany
Michael
