Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 90 seadoo sp to premix ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 42 90 seadoo sp to premix ? When switching from oil injection to premix on the 1990 SeaDoo SP how well does the rotary shaft and bearings get lubricated ? Bad idea or not ?

It clearly looks like the oil injection is cranked open too much as there are a lot of carbon on the pistons and very little piston wash . I have never messed with the 1990 pwc's so please give advice .

I premix my 'Doos. You'll need to either leave the oil tank with 1/2" lines connected for the rotary gear bath or loop those 2 together with a 1/2" pex tee right in front of the cylinders and fill with synthetic 85/90 gear lube. The latter is how I do it.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

