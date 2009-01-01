|
90 seadoo sp to premix ?
When switching from oil injection to premix on the 1990 SeaDoo SP how well does the rotary shaft and bearings get lubricated ? Bad idea or not ?
It clearly looks like the oil injection is cranked open too much as there are a lot of carbon on the pistons and very little piston wash . I have never messed with the 1990 pwc's so please give advice .
This project is for my grandchildren to have fun with and not get stranded on the water . Thanks
Re: 90 seadoo sp to premix ?
I premix my 'Doos. You'll need to either leave the oil tank with 1/2" lines connected for the rotary gear bath or loop those 2 together with a 1/2" pex tee right in front of the cylinders and fill with synthetic 85/90 gear lube. The latter is how I do it.
Re: 90 seadoo sp to premix ?
That was great information . Thank you so much Myself . Woo Hoo
