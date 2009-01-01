I am working on a 96 GTX that had a trashed motor. I got a replacement and cleaned up everything. I went to check for spark before starting to button everything down and at the time I didnt see anything. Later in the evening I checked again and the spark is very faint, orange in color. On all my other skis, the spark is white/blue, very visible. The flywheel is clean, the stator and everything inside the front cover is clean. I plan to clip the wires back 1/4 inch on the plugs and charge up the battery. What else could the issue be?