Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Weak Spark #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 35 Posts 2,706 Weak Spark I am working on a 96 GTX that had a trashed motor. I got a replacement and cleaned up everything. I went to check for spark before starting to button everything down and at the time I didnt see anything. Later in the evening I checked again and the spark is very faint, orange in color. On all my other skis, the spark is white/blue, very visible. The flywheel is clean, the stator and everything inside the front cover is clean. I plan to clip the wires back 1/4 inch on the plugs and charge up the battery. What else could the issue be? 16 RXP-X 300

JS 550 with 650 Conversion



04 RXP - w/mods - SOLD

99 GSX Limited #1- SOLD

99 GSX Limited #2- SOLD

96 XP- SOLD

95 XP- SOLD

94 750sx- w/mods- SOLD

94 SN Superjet- w/mods- SOLD

04 Speedster 200 - SOLD

