Thread: WTB: 750 SS Flame Arrestor

PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Jul 2012
Location LaSalle, ON
Age 30
Posts 18

WTB: 750 SS Flame Arrestor

Hey guys,



I'm looking for just the cover for a single carb 750 SS flame arrestor. Let me know what you have, thanks!



I really just need the plastic cover (mine was missing when I bought the ski), I have the lower section.





