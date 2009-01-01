Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Just got scammed on vacation #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 78 Just got scammed on vacation I figured Id throw this out there maybe one day one of you will go to France.



My wife and I are touring Europe fulfilling her dream vacation that we have been waiting for for 10 years. Today we arrived in Paris, we just left Italy and its been a early flight and we are tired. We went into the subway station to buy our passes for the few days we will be in Paris. We were checking the map and trying to decide if we were buying tickets at the machine or the ticket counter. We were walking towards the machine and a nice young lady wearing a name tag and badge on a lanyard around her neck approached and asked if we needed help. We gladly said yes. She showed us how to use the machine and the tickets we needed (5 zones 3 days unlimited riding,$$$) then the price was 107 euro about $140, my wife went to use the card, she said the machines would not accept American cards (lie), then I pulled out cash (euro) she proceeds to insert it into the machine, but not far enough to engage it to pull the bill in, then said oh this one is broken I guess so she then distracts us by saying something to the people using the machine next to us and hit the cancel button, then as fast as she could pressed the buttons in the French menu and used her lanyard on the electronic pad that must have scanned her card and bought us two childrens one trip ticket (about 3 euro) and said its fine Ill just take the cash to the office and handed me the tickets. Boy do I feel dumb. I was so tired I could barely think.



Im leaving through the same subway, I hope I see her, first Ill call the police then Ill ask her for help to distract her till the police arrive. Or maybe Ill ask for help and shake her hand saying hello then squeeze it till I break something and demand my money back or I wont let go.







