750 kawi performance kit

750 kawi Sx / SXI performance kit

44 SBN mikuni with R&D intake and flame arrestor .

scat trac 9/17 impellor , true 9/17 checked on my pitch gauge .

81mm pump nozzel .

blowsion short thrust cone .

R&D scoop grate .

Race ski.com carbon fiber ride plate fitted to sx/SXI from sXi pro .

Currently on running 92 750sx.

800$ for all parts listed .

all parts excellent shape .

