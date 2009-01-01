|
750 kawi performance kit
750 kawi Sx / SXI performance kit
44 SBN mikuni with R&D intake and flame arrestor .
scat trac 9/17 impellor , true 9/17 checked on my pitch gauge .
81mm pump nozzel .
blowsion short thrust cone .
R&D scoop grate .
Race ski.com carbon fiber ride plate fitted to sx/SXI from sXi pro .
Currently on running 92 750sx.
800$ for all parts listed .
all parts excellent shape .
This combo works well .
