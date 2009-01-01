Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1200r cylinders for sale #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2013 Location Bennettsville, SC Age 47 Posts 341 1200r cylinders for sale I have a set of 1200r cylinders for sale. 2 of them are 66v00 (OEM), and one is a WSM aftermarket. WSM aftermarket cylinders are the exact 66v00 casting, but made by WSM. Cylinders are stock bore, never been blown up, nikasil intact. I can also include the piston and rings, wrist pin and wrist pin bearing if needed. These are currently installed on my running ski, and will be removed later in the week. These are ideal for someone looking to fix a blown engine, or a moderately priced build to get back on the water. I would like to sell all as a set, but will split the WSM off if desired. Price in mind is 350 for all, plus shipping to your door, or 275 for the two 66v00 cylinders, plus shipping cost to your door. Thanks! Jack Ivey Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

