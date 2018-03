Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hydro turf undermatting thickness #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 20 Posts 43 Hydro turf undermatting thickness Hey guys redoing the hydro turf on my 650sx. Deciding to do an undermat because I love the way my 750 feels. Anyone have recommendations on thickness? This season my girl will be riding it most of the time because I will be on the 750. I'm going to use the blowsion plush. Any thoughts? Also how good is there mat glue or should I just go 3m backed? Thanks!

