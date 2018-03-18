|
99 Zxi 1100 part out - Beach House, Coffmans, R&D, Shredmaster goodies. Running!
Parting out a 99 ZXi 1100. Runs and has some goodies on it. Pink in hand. Last registered in 2017.
Coffmans Waterbox $150
Beach House Sponsons $150
Shredmaster Ride Plate $150
R&D intake grate $75
Motor and ebox pending
