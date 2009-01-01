|
2006 SXR With Trailer. B Pipe Footholds Jupiter FL $3,400!!!
I am helping a fellow rider out posting his ski for sale. I have not seen the ski only pictures. If I wasn’t 20 hours round trip away it would be sitting in my garage right now. Now for the ski.
2006 SXR on trailer. He has titles for both the ski and the trailer
B Pipe
Footholds and turf
Bilge Pump with Handlebar switch
Pole Limter Rope
Engine Keepers
He just got the ski back from Thrust innovations where they rebuilt the carbs, installed a new batter, replaced any rusted bolts and hose clamps, installed jet works flow control valve on the pipe.
Please contact Joe directly at 401-439-5991. No PMs please. $3,400 for everything please help him get rid of this today.
