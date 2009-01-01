Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 HX 787 Conversion, Magnum pump, Spec II pipe only 11 hours SF Bay area #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location El Sobrante, CA Age 34 Posts 201 1995 HX 787 Conversion, Magnum pump, Spec II pipe only 11 hours SF Bay area I am selling my 1995 Seadoo HX ski. This is no normal HX though it has had extensive work done, including a custom glassed in 787 race motor, Factory Pipes Spec II race pipe and blueprinted, large hub magnum pump. These are some of the best, if not the best, buoy racing skis around. This thing will turn on a dime even at full speed. It has trim control and handles choppy water like a champ. The hull is in great shape with no cracks or issues whatsoever.





Spins 7400 rpm at around 65mph





Tinytach tachometer and hourmeter





Is currently registered until the end of 2019 and has a clean title in my name.





This is not a ski for a beginner rider.





Drive train was upgraded from the spline version which was prone to failure to the newer urethane coupler style so no drive train breakage issues.





Heavily modified 787 with only 11 hours on it

Factory pipes Spec II pipe

Polished, ported Cylinders

Polished aftermarket head

Aluminum MAGNUM large hub pump (freshly rebuilt with 11 hours on it)

aftermarket nozzle

Water controller

Custom water box

UMI Throttle and Start/Stop switch





Comes with an entire second rebuilt 787 motor and a large assortment of spare parts including a second exhaust system, some stock parts and lots of odds and ends.





I only use fully synthetic Bombardier oil and a 50/50 mix of 101 and 91 octane fuel.





Ski runs great and needs nothing but a rider.



For more pictures see the Craigslist listing



https://sfbay.craigslist.org/eby/boa...534474952.html



IMG_2713.JPGIMG_2697.JPGIMG_2686.JPG 96 B1 1200

95 HX 787 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules