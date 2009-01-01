|
|
-
Frequent Poster
1995 HX 787 Conversion, Magnum pump, Spec II pipe only 11 hours SF Bay area
I am selling my 1995 Seadoo HX ski. This is no normal HX though it has had extensive work done, including a custom glassed in 787 race motor, Factory Pipes Spec II race pipe and blueprinted, large hub magnum pump. These are some of the best, if not the best, buoy racing skis around. This thing will turn on a dime even at full speed. It has trim control and handles choppy water like a champ. The hull is in great shape with no cracks or issues whatsoever.
Spins 7400 rpm at around 65mph
Tinytach tachometer and hourmeter
Is currently registered until the end of 2019 and has a clean title in my name.
This is not a ski for a beginner rider.
Drive train was upgraded from the spline version which was prone to failure to the newer urethane coupler style so no drive train breakage issues.
Heavily modified 787 with only 11 hours on it
Factory pipes Spec II pipe
Polished, ported Cylinders
Polished aftermarket head
Aluminum MAGNUM large hub pump (freshly rebuilt with 11 hours on it)
aftermarket nozzle
Water controller
Custom water box
UMI Throttle and Start/Stop switch
Comes with an entire second rebuilt 787 motor and a large assortment of spare parts including a second exhaust system, some stock parts and lots of odds and ends.
I only use fully synthetic Bombardier oil and a 50/50 mix of 101 and 91 octane fuel.
Ski runs great and needs nothing but a rider.
For more pictures see the Craigslist listing
https://sfbay.craigslist.org/eby/boa...534474952.html
IMG_2713.JPGIMG_2697.JPGIMG_2686.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules