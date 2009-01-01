Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 650sx volt reg/rectifier #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Lafayette, La Age 42 Posts 549 650sx volt reg/rectifier reds2.jpg



OK so I ordered a new voltage regulator/rectifier from wsm and this is what they sent.



My old part never had two reds. And it certainly didn't have two wires common to power.



What it did have however is two blacks, and both of those were common to "ground"



If I hook that remaining red wire to the middle pick off of the charging coil under the flywheel I get no charge voltage/current at all. If I leave it hanging loose I get a slight rise in voltage like it's charging on a half wave. Not even 13 volts, like barely even climbs from baseline battery voltage, but does a lot more than if I connect it.



If you ohm those two reds they are absolutely short/common to each other, even swapping leads around. So why are they building them like this? This is not even close to how it should be according to my old one and the shop manual.



Anyone have any idea what the heck is going on here? ideas?



03' 800sx-r port matching on aft carb intake mani, electric bilge, tinytach, boat launch mishap induced hull chine modifications....lol.



650sx

44mm mikuni w/vortex f/a, solas peller, ocean pro rideplate & grate, electric auto bilge w/overboard discharge

and lots of corrosion!



1100zxi

pretty much stock cept for the electric bilge and now a r&d scoop grate.



and a 14ft shuttlecraft #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Lafayette, La Age 42 Posts 549 Re: 650sx volt reg/rectifier Ok after further investigation into the matter I have discovered the mix up. Apparently up until 1992 all the charging coils were the same, then they decided to do some bum-fu$kery and change shi# on the 92 and newer models. Hence I have a reg/rec for a newer model ski and NOT a 90 like I need. see pics. they changed from two grounds on the reg/rec to two hots, because they are passing the start sw. circuit through the damn reg/rec on the later models. Stupid, Stupid Stupid. So I guess they figured the middle pick off of the charge coil was no longer needed??? And that's why they eliminated that ground. Whatever. I'm gonna try to make this work. Any guru's out there know if the coil values are the same between a old and new system please chime in. So far the book just says 1.5-2.3 ohms (yellow to yellow), and half of that on the middle pick off between the two yellows, 0.7-1.3 ohms (yellow to black).







old.jpgnew.jpg A bad day skiing is ALWAYS better than a good day of work! I've had plenty bad days.



03' 800sx-r port matching on aft carb intake mani, electric bilge, tinytach, boat launch mishap induced hull chine modifications....lol.



650sx

44mm mikuni w/vortex f/a, solas peller, ocean pro rideplate & grate, electric auto bilge w/overboard discharge

and lots of corrosion!



1100zxi

pretty much stock cept for the electric bilge and now a r&d scoop grate.



That middle pick off wire (black) is outputting 6.35vdc positive with the engine running. So I guess I will cap and stow it in the ebox since it does not have a mate. I guess I could wire up a usb phone charger to it so you could keep your cell charged while riding....lol. Fuc#ing stupid Sh^t.



03' 800sx-r port matching on aft carb intake mani, electric bilge, tinytach, boat launch mishap induced hull chine modifications....lol.



650sx

44mm mikuni w/vortex f/a, solas peller, ocean pro rideplate & grate, electric auto bilge w/overboard discharge

and lots of corrosion!



1100zxi

pretty much stock cept for the electric bilge and now a r&d scoop grate.



Emailed wsm, I'll see if I get a reply. The site claims correct part numbers oem, I'm wondering if they sent me the wrong p/n, one for a later model. Last edited by doubled; Today at 08:23 PM . Reason: verified



03' 800sx-r port matching on aft carb intake mani, electric bilge, tinytach, boat launch mishap induced hull chine modifications....lol.



650sx

44mm mikuni w/vortex f/a, solas peller, ocean pro rideplate & grate, electric auto bilge w/overboard discharge

and lots of corrosion!



1100zxi

pretty much stock cept for the electric bilge and now a r&d scoop grate.



curious, wsm does not carry 92 and later p/n's for voltage regs..... Last edited by doubled; Today at 08:27 PM .



03' 800sx-r port matching on aft carb intake mani, electric bilge, tinytach, boat launch mishap induced hull chine modifications....lol.



650sx

44mm mikuni w/vortex f/a, solas peller, ocean pro rideplate & grate, electric auto bilge w/overboard discharge

and lots of corrosion!



1100zxi

pretty much stock cept for the electric bilge and now a r&d scoop grate.



