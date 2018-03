Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS300 to 650 Conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Michigan Age 25 Posts 5 JS300 to 650 Conversion Has anyone made this conversion yet? Just wondering because Iíve come across a 650 engine and pump. Could pick it up for the future if anyone thinks it was worth it to convert the pump system into the JS300 hull. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,581 Re: JS300 to 650 Conversion Use Google and type - PWCToday conversion ski



