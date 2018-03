Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 seadoo xp trim linkage and balljoint #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2008 Location joliet Ilinois Posts 280 95 seadoo xp trim linkage and balljoint anyone parting out a seadoo xp? I have a 9 seadoo xp and I need the linkage and ball joint for the trim from the cable to the nozzle. I attached a pic its #4 and #1 sea doo.png #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 37 Posts 242 Re: 95 seadoo xp trim linkage and balljoint https://rover.ebay.com/rover/0/0/0?m...2F173130542625



Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
SKISURFONE

