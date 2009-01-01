|
|
-
Lanyard switch upgrade on 89 & 90 x2
Hi Im looking to buy a lanyard switch, hopefully there is an easy way by just changing facplates. Would the TS switch work. is it an easy faceplate swap on my x2, I need two, want to upgrade both x2s. Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules