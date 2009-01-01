Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lanyard switch upgrade on 89 & 90 x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location los angeles Posts 6 Lanyard switch upgrade on 89 & 90 x2 Hi Im looking to buy a lanyard switch, hopefully there is an easy way by just changing facplates. Would the TS switch work. is it an easy faceplate swap on my x2, I need two, want to upgrade both x2s. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules