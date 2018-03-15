|
|
-
Kawasaki Cover for X2 and Vintage Hydroturf Pieces
I am selling a Kawasaki cover for an X2. The cover is in good condition - no rips or tears and the elastics are still good. The color is faded and there is some mildew stain on the inside. The zippers are also frozen, but I did not try to work them loose. I also have two old school Hydro-Turf side pads for an X2. I bought the pad set back in the early 90's but never installed the side pads. They are a little dirty from laying around the garage, but should clean up with no problem. $200 plus shipping for the cover. $50 plus shipping for the side pads. Or make an offer. Thanks.
IMG_20180315_223342711_HDR.jpgIMG_20180315_223407080_HDR.jpgIMG_20180315_223415723.jpgIMG_20180315_223429852.jpgIMG_20180315_223511881_HDR.jpgIMG_20180315_230235408.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules