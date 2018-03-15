Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Cover for X2 and Vintage Hydroturf Pieces #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 147 Kawasaki Cover for X2 and Vintage Hydroturf Pieces I am selling a Kawasaki cover for an X2. The cover is in good condition - no rips or tears and the elastics are still good. The color is faded and there is some mildew stain on the inside. The zippers are also frozen, but I did not try to work them loose. I also have two old school Hydro-Turf side pads for an X2. I bought the pad set back in the early 90's but never installed the side pads. They are a little dirty from laying around the garage, but should clean up with no problem. $200 plus shipping for the cover. $50 plus shipping for the side pads. Or make an offer. Thanks.



